Ky. to distribute federal funding to arts organizations impacted by COVID-19

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the state received more than $450,000 in funding to provide novel coronavirus prevention, preparedness and response assistance to non-profit arts organizations.
This is part of the CARES Act.
“As Kentucky starts to rebuild, we must provide support for businesses and organizations that have been impacted by the coronavirus,” said Gov. Beshear. “We recognize the economic impact many organizations have faced, and are committed to ensuring Kentucky businesses have our support as we work together on re-opening the state’s economy.”
The National Endowment for the Arts allocated funding to Kentucky in response to temporary closures as a result of COVID-19.
Ninety-three non-profit arts organizations that were recipients of the Kentucky Arts Partnership grant in fiscal year 2020 have been designated to receive funding. You can click here for a full list of the organizations.
Through the Kentucky Arts Council, the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will distribute the funding.
