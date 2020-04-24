Kentucky counties affected by flooding receive disaster declaration

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - President Trump as authorized assistance for certain Kentucky counties, who suffered damage due to severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides beginning Feb. 3, and continuing through Feb. 29, 2020.
Public assistance will go to impacted counties to repair roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
The declaration will also provide the commonwealth with mitigation funding.
This weather system produced extended episodes of strong winds and torrential rain, which caused flooding, flash flooding, landslides and mudslides.
The majority of damage was to highways, bridges and local and electrical infrastructure.
“We are thankful to receive this declaration to further assist Kentucky counties impacted by the widespread severe weather and historical flooding earlier this year,” said Gov. Beshear. “This declaration comes at a time when we are all fighting against COVID-19, and whether we are working to repair and rebuild from flooding or the impact of this virus, I know as Kentuckians we will get through this and we will get through this together.”
Impacted cities, counties, state agencies, and certain private nonprofits may apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance.
The following counties are included in the declaration:
- Bell County
- Boyd County
- Butler County
- Clay County
- Harlan County
- Henderson County
- Hickman County
- Johnson County
- Knott County
- Knox County
- Lawrence County
- Leslie County
- Letcher County
- Lewis County
- Magoffin County
- McCracken County
- McCreary County
- Menifee County
- Metcalfe County
- Monroe County
- Morgan County
- Owsley County
- Perry County
- Pike County
- Powell County
- Union County
- Whitley County
