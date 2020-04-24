Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the first round of the NFL draft when the Super Bowl champions picked LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall selection. The Chiefs were long rumored to have interest in trading down since they have just five selections during the three-day draft. The Chiefs wound up having their pick of running backs after none had been taken in the first round. Edwards-Helaire was picked because of the way his game fits the Chiefs' scheme, particularly his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.
UNDATED (AP) — Six wide receivers were taken in the first round of the NFL draft and another half dozen could go on Day 2, when rounds two and three are completed. The best safeties are still available because none were taken on Day 1. And there are plenty of good running backs left after only one went in the first round. The six most intriguing players available heading into Day 2 of the NFL draft.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the 13th pick in the NFL draft. The Bucs trading up one spot to No. 13 in the selection order to ensure they secured more protection for recently acquired quarterback Tom Brady. Upgrading the offensive line was the team’s top priority after signing the 42-year-old Brady in free agency. Wirfs said Thursday night. that he is looking forward to joining Brady. He said Brady has “been in the league almost as long as I’ve been alive. It’s pretty cool to be able to protect him.”
UNDATED (AP) — On Saturday, Brad Lang, a Marine veteran who lost both legs in an explosion while on patrol in Afghanistan in 2011, will announce a draft pick for the Carolina Panthers. He was selected by the NFL to represent the new league that will play in Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Kansas City, Missouri. Then Lang will continue preparation for the wheelchair version of America’s most popular sport. Disabled Sports USA, with funding from the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, plans to launch a league in the fall.