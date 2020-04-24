Graves County COVID-19 cases hit 105

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Health Department today announced seven new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Graves County, bringing the total to 105.
The new cases include:
- A Graves County resident in her 80s.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 90’s.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 70.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 70s
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 90s.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 80.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 20.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 40.
- His is in isolation at home.
“I can’t stress the importance of social distancing. It is the key to reducing the spread of this virus.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“We now have over 100 cases in our county and so many of those are over 60. I know that we have what it takes to continue social distancing for the sake of those who have sacrificed for us in the past.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
