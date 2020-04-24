Gov. Parson to outline plan on reopening Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s Stay-at-Home order is scheduled to be lifted on May 4.
Governor Mike Parson said he will outline the specifics on the plans to reopen the state on Friday, April 24 and throughout next week.
Part of the governor’s objective to reopen Missouri was dependent on a two phase recovery plan.
First, to protect healthcare workers, first responders and direct care workers. Second, strategically reopen businesses supported by testing data, and insights from employers and employees.
Gov. Parson will announce the latest guidelines on reopening Missouri at 3 p.m. on Friday during his COVID-19 briefing.
