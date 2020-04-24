LIVE: Gov. Bill Lee announces plans to reopen Tenn. next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced new guidelines for businesses allowed to reopen next week during his daily COVID-19 briefing at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 24.
The guidance plan is called “Tennessee Pledge”
The first industries to receive guidance through the plan include the restaurant and retail industries.
Gov. Lee said restaurants can open at 50-percent capacity on Monday, April 27 and retail outfits operating at 50-capacity can open Wednesday, April 29.
Both industries must follow new guidelines to reopen.
Employees in restaurants and retailers are recommended to wear cloth face coverings.
Business owners will have to follow federal guidelines for hygiene and workplace sanitation standards related to the pandemic.
More details on the guidelines can be found here.
Gov. Lee said the reopening of close-contact services will remain on hold.
Leaders on the Tennessee Pledge said business is not going to be “business as normal.”
Those who can work from home are urged to continue to do so.
According to Gov. Lee, 15 percent of Tennessee’s workforce filed unemployment claims as of this week, which is more than 400,000 people. State officials predict a $5 billion loss in the state’s gross domestic product during 2020.
