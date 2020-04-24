Gov. Beshear signs executive order for Kentucky’s June election procedures

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order on Friday, April 24 that outlined Kentucky’s election procedures.
These will be in place in June for the state’s primary elections, special elections and local option elections.
“Today’s Executive Order and regulations that will be created by the Kentucky State Board of Elections will allow all Kentuckians who are registered to vote for the upcoming primary to vote by mail through an absentee ballot,” said Governor Beshear. “While there will be significant education and work required, we are committed to making sure this election will be held in a safe manner while we are in this worldwide health pandemic.”
He said the State Board of Elections will also be working on a play to safely conduct limited in-person voting and a possible drive-thru voting option.
Governor Beshear will hold a daily COVID-19 briefing at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 24.
On Thursday, the Kentucky Department of Health reported 3,481 total positive cases of COVID-19 and 191 deaths in the state.
At least 1,335 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kentucky.
As of Thursday, at least 42,844 people have been tested. At least 1,115 people have ever been hospitalized with 302 currently hospitalized.
