First Alert: Mild, dry, foggy morning; Cloudy afternoon with storm chances

(KFVS) - Patchy, dense fog could impact travel this morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.
After the fog burns off, we’ll see plenty of sunshine before clouds move in during the afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the low 70s.
As cloud cover increases, so does the chance for a shower or storm.
Most thunderstorms will arrive late tonight into early Saturday morning. Heavy rain and lightning is the biggest threat, but storms in the Bootheel could produce strong winds.
Rain and storms will continue through most of Saturday.
Sunday will be dry.
More storms are in the forecast early next week.
