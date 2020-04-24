First Alert Friday Forecast

Clearing skies and lots of surface moisture led to areas of fog overnight and early this morning…but overall a pretty nice day on the way as we await our next weather system for this evening through Saturday. Models are a bit slower with the onset of clouds and showers later today into tonight; it now appears that most of today will be dry and mild with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms increase from west to east this evening and overnight. SPC keeps the severe storm threat just south of our region with this system, although a bit of instability looks to develop in our southern counties tonight into Saturday.
The weekend will offer a real mix, with cool wet conditions on Saturday and then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer conditions on Sunday. As we get into next week, it will be a bit milder with highs in the low 70s, lows near 50, and mainly dry conditions. The best chance of rain looks to be Tuesday and Tuesday night with showers and thunderstorms. At this point the severe storm threat looks relatively low.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.