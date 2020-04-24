First Alert Friday Forecast

Clearing skies and lots of surface moisture led to areas of fog overnight and early this morning…but overall a pretty nice day on the way as we await our next weather system for this evening through Saturday. Models are a bit slower with the onset of clouds and showers later today into tonight; it now appears that most of today will be dry and mild with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms increase from west to east this evening and overnight. SPC keeps the severe storm threat just south of our region with this system, although a bit of instability looks to develop in our southern counties tonight into Saturday.