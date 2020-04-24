Facebook page celebrates Heartland kindergarten graduates

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Missing graduation due to the pandemic can be tough, but a growing effort online is making sure even the youngest graduates get the celebrations they deserve.
“The community getting together and actually using this rough time to bring out our little kids, it’s neat. It’s amazing," said Sonya Green, a Poplar Bluff resident.
Green’s five-year-old son, Wilson Scharr, won’t get the usual kindergarten graduation experience this year.
“I have pictures of my daughter in her cap and gown and got to watch her walk, so not getting to see that for one of my other kids, it was very upsetting,” said Green.
That’s why Shelly Helm created a Facebook group called “Adopt a Kindergartener” for people to celebrate their children’s milestone. Helm’s daughter-in-law, Devon Mason, said they had her niece, who’s a kindergartener, in mind when making the page.
“We’re just excited to show her that, you know, people are proud of her for it. For accomplishing what she’s accomplished,” said Mason, a moderator on the Facebook page.
More than 100 kindergarteners on the page. Someone offers to “adopt” a student and sends them treats to congratulate them.
“Candy. And toys. Cake," said Wilson. “Card. 20 dollars!”
“Just the littlest thing. Just the card. Just them opening the mailbox and having something actually addressed to their name. Because they can spell their name. They recognize their name,” said Green.
“They get so excited, and it fills my heart," said Mason.
Green said she’s grateful Helm took the time to create this page to make the kids feel special during this difficult time.
“He is gonna remember that. And not only are they gonna grow up, and this is going to be something that made history, so they’re going to remember living in this moment. And for him to have just the 'Adopt A Kindergartener’ page as a memory is just great," said Green.
The group mostly includes students from southeast Missouri, but it’s also crossed state lines.
