Dense Fog this Morning

Patchy to dense fog will be across the Heartland during the morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9am. We will see lots of sun for most of the morning, but the afternoon clouds will start to increase across southeast Missouri and bring the chance of a shower or storm. High temperatures today will be in the low 70s.
Most of the Heartland will hold off from seeing thunderstorm activity until late tonight into early Saturday morning. Heavy rain and lightning look to be the main impacts. There is a small chance of a storm with stronger winds in the Bootheel heading into Saturday. Rain and storms will continue through most of Saturday. Sunday will be the dry day of the weekend.
We will be tracking more thunderstorms early next week.
-Lisa
