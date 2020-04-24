1 death, 1 new COVID-19 case reported in Jefferson Co., Ill.

1 death, 1 new COVID-19 case reported in Jefferson Co., Ill.
The Jefferson County Health Department said a man in his 70s, who lived at a long-term facility, lost his battle with COVID-19. (Source: WDBJ)
By Marsha Heller | April 24, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT - Updated April 24 at 11:24 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Health Department announced one new COVID-19 related-death and one new positive case in the county on Friday, April 24.

The health department said a man in his 70s, who had been living at a long-term facility in Jefferson County, lost his battle with the virus.

The health department also reported a female in her teens tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.

Currently, 79 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Jefferson County. This includes three deaths and eight people released from isolation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.