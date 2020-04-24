Crews battle early morning fire at Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fire crews were called out at 5 a.m. on Friday, April 24 to a fire at the Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The structure on West End Blvd. was evacuated, including tenants living in the apartments on the second floor.
Everyone got out of the building safely and all have been accounted for.
As crews battled the fire, smoke could be seen coming out of several second story windows.
According to Fire Chief Travis Hollis, it is not clear what started the fire, but there is damage to the side of the center.
The front entrance appears to have some damage.
There were also other area fire departments on the scene.
Crews from Gordonville, Jackson and Scott City assisted with mutual aid.
