Carbondale wastewater treatment plant receives “Plant of the Year” award

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Northwest Wastewater Treatment Plant in Carbondale has been recognized with a top honor.
The treatment plant was awarded “2019 Plant of the Year” from the Illinois Association of Water Pollution Control Operators (IAWPCO).
The plant superintendent said being nominated for the award was an honor in itself, but winning it is gratifying.
“It shows how much the plant staff cares about their work and the dedication to the job they do," said Adam Decker, the Northwest Wastewater Plant Superintendent. " It also shows the support of the City’s Public Works Director, City Manager, City Council, and Mayor.”
To be eligible for the IAWPCO “Plant of the Year” award, plants have to meet the following criteria:
- Effluent Quality
- Maintenance of Equipment, including equipment upgrades
- Staff: How many operators are certified and what level of certification they have
- Safety: How well the staff is trained
- Laboratory: How equipped the lab is to meet guidelines
- Community Support: How many tours were offered and other community relations (the Carbondale plant worked with SIU on various research projects)
- Plant Appearance: general upkeep of the grounds
- Budget: How much input the plant has in budget decisions
The Northwest Wastewater Treatment Plant treats all the wastewater from the western portion of Carbondale.
The facility also receives industrial wastewater from the Bicentennial Industrial Park, Carbondale Industrial Park, and the industrial transfer sewer.
