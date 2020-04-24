Cape Farmers market at West Park Mall set to start May 7th

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau farmers market will start on schedule next month but there are going to be some changes.
Cape farmers market manager, Marilyn Peters said she’s glad the farmers market will be back in business starting may seventh. “It’s going to be a drive thru market,” she said.
She said in order to get what you want you must drive through it. “It’ll be so that the driver is closest to the table and produce.”
Crystal Sides the owner of Two Sides Grillin. She said this is the busiest time of year for her business."This is one of my main sources of income," Sides said.
But she admits this time she’ll miss the face to face interaction with her customers. “A lot of our customers are regulars and we like to give each other a little bit of a hard time,” she said.
Peters said she glad it didn’t get canceled because the vendors count on it.
“Going to farmers markets is their lively hood it’s like a family operation and those are the only jobs they have,” said Peters.
The market will take place on May 7th and will start at noon in the west park mall parking lot.
