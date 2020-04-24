$1.7B in COVID-19 aid awarded to Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The state of Kentucky will receive $1.7 billion in COVID-19 federal relief aid under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
According to the U.S. Treasury Department, Kentucky can use these funds for a wide range of coronavirus-related expenses.
The following are some of the areas where the relief money can be implemented:
- Providing COVID-19 testing and hospital treatment.
- Acquiring personal protective equipment and other supplies for medical professionals and first responders.
- Paying healthcare, public safety and public health professionals responding to the coronavirus crisis.
- Expanding services like food delivery, distance learning, telework and care for homeless populations.
- Providing grants to small businesses to compensate for required closures.
- County and city governments can apply to Governor Andy Beshaer and his administration to access COVID-19 relief funding.
So fare under the CARES Act, Kentucky communities and organizations have received more than $1 billion to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development needs.
