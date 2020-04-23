Williamson Co. Health Department reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

Williamson Co. Health Department reports 3 new cases of COVID-19
Bi-County Health Department has been notified of three new positive COVID-19 cases within Williamson county. The new cases include: (Source: Pixabay)
By Ashley Smith | April 23, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 3:48 PM

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Bi-County Health Department has been notified of three new positive COVID-19 cases within Williamson county.

The new cases include:

  • A male in his 30’s from Williamson county.
  • A male in his 50’s from Williamson county.
    • He likely acquired it from close contact to someone who has Coronavirus.
    • He is at home in isolation.
  • A male in his 50’s from Williamson county.
    • He likely acquired it from travel.
    • He is at home in isolation and is doing well.

There has been a total of 22 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county. At least 10 have recovered.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.