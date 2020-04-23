Williamson Co. Health Department reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Bi-County Health Department has been notified of three new positive COVID-19 cases within Williamson county.
The new cases include:
- A male in his 30’s from Williamson county.
- A male in his 50’s from Williamson county.
- He likely acquired it from close contact to someone who has Coronavirus.
- He is at home in isolation.
- A male in his 50’s from Williamson county.
- He likely acquired it from travel.
- He is at home in isolation and is doing well.
There has been a total of 22 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county. At least 10 have recovered.
