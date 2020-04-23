What you need to know April 23

Showers continue throughout the day, but we will have some dry time tonight into Friday morning. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | April 23, 2020 at 4:21 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 4:35 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, April 23.

First Alert Weather

A soggy start to this Thursday morning.

Showers, with possible thunder, will continue through most of the morning.

In the afternoon, rain will become scattered and then isolated. There may even be a few breaks in the clouds near sunset.

High temperatures will range from 60 north near Mt. Vernon to 65 south near Union City.

There will be some dry time tonight into Friday morning ahead of a second system.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will arrive by late Friday afternoon and carry over to into Saturday.

Sunday into Monday looks mainly dry.

More storms are in the forecast for early next week.

  • McDonald’s announced that the company will be offering free Thank You Meals to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • After healing from injuries they sustained in the 2019 Australian wildfires, 26 koalas, including seven joeys, are being released back into the wild.
  • A ‘secret garden’ in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. is in full bloom for all to see.

