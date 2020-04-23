What you need to know April 23

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, April 23.
A soggy start to this Thursday morning.
Showers, with possible thunder, will continue through most of the morning.
In the afternoon, rain will become scattered and then isolated. There may even be a few breaks in the clouds near sunset.
High temperatures will range from 60 north near Mt. Vernon to 65 south near Union City.
There will be some dry time tonight into Friday morning ahead of a second system.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will arrive by late Friday afternoon and carry over to into Saturday.
Sunday into Monday looks mainly dry.
More storms are in the forecast for early next week.
- A manhunt is underway for an escaped inmate from the McCracken County Jail.
- The Stoddard County Major Case Squad was activated after a man’s body was found in a burned building.
- More testing is underway at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Mo. after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19.
- Governor Mike Parson said the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will be implementing new testing criteria so they can expand the testing capacity.
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he is looking at possibly extending the state’s stay at home order, but did not say how much longer it would last.
- The Missouri National Guard will be helping to distribute lunches for students at a few schools in the Heartland.
- McDonald’s announced that the company will be offering free Thank You Meals to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- After healing from injuries they sustained in the 2019 Australian wildfires, 26 koalas, including seven joeys, are being released back into the wild.
- A ‘secret garden’ in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. is in full bloom for all to see.
