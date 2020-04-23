Website shows how Mo. CARES Act money is being spent

“As a business owner and a taxpayer, I want to know how the government is allocating money and as State Treasurer, I want Missourians to know that the government is working for them,” said Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. “As we begin to assess the newly-released federal guidance on the use of the funding from the CARES Act, we are working to make this process as transparent as possible. My hope is that aggregating this information in one public place will allow Missouri citizens to feel confident that we are working to support our local communities and the state as a whole.”