U.S. Attorney Coleman seeks help finding medical supply price gougers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - A United States Attorney, Russell Coleman, asked hospital executives in the Western Kentucky to provide details to law enforcement about individuals and companies that might be hoarding or price gouging medical supplies.
“Attorney General Barr has been crystal clear that we are to use every tool in our tool kit to protect Americans at this time of national challenge from fraud and predatory practices,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “In Kentucky, one of those tools is the leadership of our many fine hospitals, from Western Baptist to UofL and everywhere in between.”
The letter was sent to hospitals and healthcare systems in Western Kentucky, as part of a coordinated, nationwide effort to combat COVID-19 related fraud.
On March 20, Attorney General William Barr directed all 93 U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of COVID-19 fraud. U.S. Attorney Coleman appointed Assistant United States Attorney David Weiser to lead the Office’s COVID-19 response. The Office is also partnering with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, the FBI Louisville Field Division, and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office as part of the Kentucky Coronavirus Fraud Task Force.
