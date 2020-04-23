Special Olympics Missouri athlete to announce Chiefs NFL draft pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) athlete and SOMO Hall of Famer will be “announcing a pick” during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Arthur Murphy, of Independence, was nominated to present a “Community Pick” for the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, April 23.
Murphy was selected by the NFL Foundation due to his long-time involvement with Special Olympics Missouri, his passion for the Chiefs and for being a representative and spokesperson for his fellow Special Olympics athletes.
For the past 33 years, Murphy has been participating as a multi-sport athlete with Special Olympics Missouri
The Chiefs are Murphy’s favorite team. He is a life-long fan.
“I feel so honored and excited to be to selected for this opportunity,” Murphy said. “I am a big Chiefs fan, so getting to be a part of this experience is pretty awesome.”
Also, Murphy is no stranger to the Chiefs organization. Last year he participated in a public service campaign with Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid. The pair helped to raise funds and awareness for SOMO after an EF-3 tornado hit its campus in May.
Coach Reid is happy Murphy will be announcing Saturday’s pick for the team.
“I am excited to see my friend Arthur help announce one of our picks this weekend,” Reid said. “I’ve always been a big fan of the Special Olympics and the work they do in our communities. We are lucky to have Arthur represent Chiefs Kingdom.”
The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 23 and concludes Saturday, April 25.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.