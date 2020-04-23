Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 in region

Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 in region
The Southern Seven Health Department confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, April 23. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | April 23, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 2:16 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, April 23.

They said the two cases include a woman in her 60s from Pulaski County and a woman in her 20s from Union County. Both are being isolated.

As of Thursday, the health department reported a total of 28 positive cases and no deaths in its region. Those cases included:

  • Alexander County - 2 cases
  • Hardin County - 1 case
  • Johnson County - 3 cases
  • Massac County - 3 cases (2 of 3 recovered)
  • Pope County - 0 cases
  • Pulaski County - 13 cases (2 of 13 recovered)
  • Union County - 6 cases

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.