Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 in region

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, April 23.
They said the two cases include a woman in her 60s from Pulaski County and a woman in her 20s from Union County. Both are being isolated.
As of Thursday, the health department reported a total of 28 positive cases and no deaths in its region. Those cases included:
- Alexander County - 2 cases
- Hardin County - 1 case
- Johnson County - 3 cases
- Massac County - 3 cases (2 of 3 recovered)
- Pope County - 0 cases
- Pulaski County - 13 cases (2 of 13 recovered)
- Union County - 6 cases
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.