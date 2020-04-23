Southern Seven Health Department releases ways to complete the census on time

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - As the deadline for the 2020 census comes closer, the Southern Seven Health Department has released other ways to complete the census on time.
In addition to waiting for your census to be hand delivered, you can complete your census online, by phone, or by mail.
You must provide either your census ID number that you received in the mail or your home address to answer the 9 question survey.
The census can be completed securely online anywhere at My2020Census.gov
The census questionnaire to be mailed to those with a home mailing address. Residents who receive their mail through a Post Office box will not receive their census questionnaire in the mail.
