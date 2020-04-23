SoutheastHEALTH takes cautious approach to elective surgeries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today SoutheastHEALTH announced they are taking a cautious approach to ramping up elective surgeries.
The decision was based on an evaluation of current recommendations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines.
“The pandemic is still ongoing. We need to consider our entire community and their needs as we allocate our testing capabilities and PPE resources for the most prevalent patient needs prioritizing, urgent and essential surgical cases, patients with chronic diseases and current inpatients as part of their transition to home,” said Ken Bateman, President and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH. “We have a backlog of surgical cases postponed and their condition has moved to essential status as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown. Southeast will perform urgent, emergent and essential cases and continue to monitor the regional situation and align our operations in keeping our patients and staff safety the top priority.”
Moving forward all surgical and procedural patients will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their scheduled procedure according to the guidelines brought forth from CMS.
Southeast’s new and advanced COVID-19 testing capabilities allows for safe screening of surgical and procedural patients prior to their scheduled medical intervention to eliminate the risk or spread of COVID-19 at the site of care.
“We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our patients, staff, and communities, while ensuring the proper resources are available to care for all patients, including staff, personal protective equipment, space and supplies,” said Paul Robison, MD, Chief of Surgery at SoutheastHEALTH. “Our providers are committed to optimal safety and exceptional results every day and now especially during the challenges faced during this pandemic.”
Patients that require a hospital stay for their procedure will be permitted to have a support person with them during the duration of their stay.
They will also be screened prior to the patient’s scheduled surgery.
