SoutheastHEALTH takes cautious approach to elective surgeries

“The pandemic is still ongoing. We need to consider our entire community and their needs as we allocate our testing capabilities and PPE resources for the most prevalent patient needs prioritizing, urgent and essential surgical cases, patients with chronic diseases and current inpatients as part of their transition to home,” said Ken Bateman, President and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH. “We have a backlog of surgical cases postponed and their condition has moved to essential status as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown. Southeast will perform urgent, emergent and essential cases and continue to monitor the regional situation and align our operations in keeping our patients and staff safety the top priority.”