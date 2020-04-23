Soggy Thursday Morning

A soggy start to this Thursday morning. Rain and an embedded thunder will continue through most of the morning. Rain will become scattered and then isolated during the afternoon. There may even be a few breaks in the clouds near sunset. High temperatures will range from 60 north near Mt. Vernon to 65 south near Union City.
There will be a short time period of dry conditions Thursday night through most of Friday. However, the second system arrives by late Friday afternoon with heavy rain and thunderstorms that will carry over into Saturday. The severe threat doesn’t appear to be much, but there is a small chance in the Bootheel of some strong winds.
Sunday into Monday look mainly dry. More storms are forecasted for early next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.