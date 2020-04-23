Shawnee National Forest continues recreation management

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - USDA Forest Service staff continue to work on projects protecting forest health and improving recreation sites.
According to the forest service, despite the virtual workforce, work is being done on trail projects including removal of obsolete signage in the Lusk Creek Wilderness, new trail re-routes in the Jackson Falls area, staining and sealing the boardwalk and benches at Garden of the Gods and cleaning up increased trash at Pounds Hollow, Rim Rock, Iron Furnace and Garden of the Gods.
They say staff at the Shawnee National Forest have noticed an impact from more visitors. As the weather gets warming and more southern Illinoisans get out to hike and hunt, they ask that you remember to take out everything you brought in.
The Forest Service encourages the public to follow all Leave No Trace principles.
They say significant trash or damage to the areas could delay reopening.
As people continue to visit the forest and trails, the Shawnee National Forest staff urges them to follow local and state Stay-at-Home guidelines, practice social distancing and keep community members, forest employees and fellow outdoor enthusiasts safe.
