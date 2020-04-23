Seasonal jobs available to carry you through quarantine

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Seasonal jobs are currently available, which one Heartland employment expert said just might carry you through quarantine.
“If you’re sitting at home, especially if you are not getting unemployment, you might want to look at a stop gap job, or maybe a new career. If you are drawing and are not anticipating being called back and you would like some additional training, you can come in, make an appointment and come into what we do under the workforce development board,” said President and COO of workforce development June Odell.
She said they also offer paid scholarships for specialized job training.
“We have funding that we can send you to the welding institution,” she said. “Come in, call, set up an appointment. We have a scholarship for you, if you qualify.
She also said they have scholarships the are available for truck drivers, heavy equipment operators and lineman.
If you are interested in starting a new career, or maybe a temporary change, you can click here to apply.
