Scattered showers will continue for much of your Thursday. Skies will clear overnight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are watching scattered rain showers across the area and these will continue for much of the day. We could see a few isolated thunderstorms develop later today but these will likely not become severe and be mainly across our far southern counties. Temperatures will be held down thanks to the cloud cover with most areas struggling to get into the lower 60s.
Tonight we will see scattered showers ending and skies will begin to clear. This will allow for temperatures to drop into the 40s across most of the Heartland. Friday will be mostly sunny for most of the day.
Clouds will increase during the afternoon hours and there will be a chance of storms late in the day. Highs will reach the lower 70s.
