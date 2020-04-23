Poshard Foundation COVID Grant helps local non-profit organizations

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -One Heartland foundation is helping Southern Illinois non-profit organizations in need. The Poshard Foundation has received a $300,000 grant from the State of Illinois.
Along with $100,000 from their foundation, they are putting together a grant of $400,000.
Poshard says “we have 400,000 dollars which we anticipate will help a lot of families.”
The foundation received 95 applications and they hope to help as many non-profit organizations as possible.
The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois is one of the non-profits that applied and will be granted a donation. Tina Carpenter the Director says they will use the donation for “continue feeding our kids, providing suppers the numbers have been increasing since march 16th.”
They have been feeding between 130-150 meals every night. Carpenter says "I just want to thank the community. The people come out and we see the best in people during this time."
Carpenter added they do not believe they could continue to feed everyone if it was not for this grant.
