Poplar Bluff Pet Food Pantry reopens April 23

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Animal Welfare Alliance (AWA) will be opening their pet food pantry again this Sunday, April 26.
It will be open from 2:00 p.m to 5:30 p.m. at the former Orscheln store property next to Planet Fitness on Westwood Boulevard, in Poplar Bluff.
The organization thinks this may be the last distribution day, due to the expectation that laid-off area employees will gradually return to work starting in early May.
“We are pleased that we’ve been able to help so many cash-strapped pet owners during this virus emergency,” said AWA President Marge Van Praag. “So far, we have served 507 pet owners this month.”
Van Praag said the free pet food has been donated by generous individuals, by Nestle-Purina and by PetsWay.
PetSmart has donated pet toys to give away. Menards and Orscheln stores gave AWA heavy discounts on purchased food.
“We are so grateful for everyone’s wonderful support,” Van Praag said.
AWA’s gives free pet food area pet owners who have been laid off during the virus emergency or are otherwise suffering a cash-flow crisis.
Preference is given to residents of Butler, Carter, Ripley and Wayne counties.
Recipients this Sunday are asked to wear masks and gloves and to maintain social distancing.
Children and pets should be left at home or in the car, if possible.
Donations of pet food or cash will be accepted on site Sunday afternoon.
Money also can be donated through PayPal on AWA’s website.
