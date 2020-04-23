Perry County, Mo. sees decline in COVID-19 cases

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Perry County Missouri Department of Health, 39 people in the county have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began, and as of April 23, 35 of those people have recovered.
One new COVID-19 case was reported on April 23, but Perry County went six days without any new infections prior to then.
“This isn’t the time to become complacent,” said Slyvia Forester, the director of the Perry County Health Department. “We wanna make sure that everyone is still remaining vigilant, following social distance guidelines. We know we’re not out of the woods yet.”
Foster attributed part of the success in flattening the curve to the early issuing of a stay at home order. County officials issued the order before the state of Missouri had a stay at home order in place.
“It was hard. It was not a decision that was taken lightly. It was very thought-out. But we knew if we didn’t take action, we could have had a big problem on our hands," said Forester.
She said leaders are now able to use this time with only one new positive case to focus on the future.
“As we start to reopen the economy, it’s going to be very important that businesses and citizens still take all of these lessons that we’ve learned, all of these social distance measures that we’ve learned over the past month and still continue to apply those,” she said.
According to Forester, Perry County leaders will look at Governor Mike Parson’s detailed plans for the state to move forward and then adjust the county’s plan.
“This is a public health crisis, and as public health professionals we’re here to do as we were trained. And it helps knowing that we’re doing our part to help save lives," she said.
Starting April 27, non-essential businesses in Perry County can re-open as long as they follow social distancing guidelines, keep gatherings under ten people, and follow cleaning requirements.
