Patchy fog early, then more rain by the PM hours on Friday

Skies will continue to slowly clear out through the overnight hours, and scattered fog is possible by Friday morning. Temperatures tonight will be mainly in the 40s. Highs tomorrow will top out in the lower 70s. The first half of the day will give us the best chance for sunshine, after the fog burns off. By the afternoon and evening hours scattered showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast. Many areas, especially south and east, will remain dry through the afternoon hours. More showers and a few rumbles of thunder will move in Friday night and Saturday. Sunday and Monday are looking mainly dry. More storms roll in by Tuesday, a few of those could be strong.