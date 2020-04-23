Paducah Board of Realtors donates $5K for small business relief fund

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Members of the Paducah Board of Realtors virtually presented a check for $5,000 to Mayor Brandi Harless for the Small Business Relief Fund.
You can click here to watch the virtual check presentation.
“When we heard about this fund as realtors, it prompted us to donate because we are all small business owners. We are all self-employed as realtors and serve a wide range of people in our community. Small business owners are one of our main customer bases. It’s very important for us to see small businesses recover from this COVID-19 pandemic. We are definitely happy that these funds are being matched. We are glad the money can be doubled to help small businesses in our community," said Paducah Board of Realtors President Seth Manea.
The Board has approximately 170 local members.
The Small Business Relief Fund is a partnership among the City of Paducah, West Kentucky Community and Technical College and the Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
The City has provided $150,000 for the Fund, but will provide up to an additional $100,000 to match what is raised by the community.
From April 1-10, small for-profit businesses, that are not a franchise or franchise-affiliated, with 25 or fewer employees and a brick-and-mortar presence within the Paducah city limits were invited to apply for the funds.
Eligible businesses could receive $2,000 grants that must be used for expenses such as rent, mortgage, payroll and utilities.
According to the City, the first 75 eligible businesses will be receiving their checks by mail within the next few business days.
You can click here for more information on how to donate to the Small Business Relief Fund.
You can also call 270-442-8622 or mail a donation to Community Foundation of West Kentucky, Attention: Small Business Relief Fund, P.O. Box 7, Paducah, KY 42001.
