Paducah Board of Realtors donates $5K for small business relief fund

“When we heard about this fund as realtors, it prompted us to donate because we are all small business owners. We are all self-employed as realtors and serve a wide range of people in our community. Small business owners are one of our main customer bases. It’s very important for us to see small businesses recover from this COVID-19 pandemic. We are definitely happy that these funds are being matched. We are glad the money can be doubled to help small businesses in our community," said Paducah Board of Realtors President Seth Manea.