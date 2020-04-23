5 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, April 23.
Those cases include:
- Man in his 20s
- Woman in her 20s
- Man in his 40s
- Man in his 70s
- Woman in her 80s
The health department said all of the cases are thought to have acquired the virus through local contact with a known case. They have all been isolated.
As of Thursday, there were a total of 56 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19 in the county, including seven deaths. Twenty-three of the cases have been released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines.
