Mo. testing capacity increases, allowing expansion of criteria for patient testing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - As testing capacity in Missouri increases, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has issued new testing criteria.
Around 50,000 tests could be performed each week across Missouri, and the expansion of the criteria also allows more first responders to be tested by the state laboratory.
More than 100 test sample collection sites can be found throughout the state.
Rapid point-of-care testing devices from Abbott have been deployed throughout Missouri, and these tests have already been in use in long-term care facilities experiencing outbreaks.
Abbott’s ID NOW COVID-19 test is performed on the ID NOW device.
This test allows for medical diagnostic testing at the time and place of patient care. It provides COVID-19 results in under 13 minutes.
This could save Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as only gloves and a face mask are necessary to administer this rapid point-of-care test.
“We are grateful that our federal partners were able to make these instruments available,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “In line with our strategy moving forward, these instruments have been deployed to local public health departments in areas that need increased access to testing as well as areas with a high concentration of first responders or clusters of cases in congregate living facilities.”
While additional cartridges from federal partners should continue to be delivered, a limited number of cartridges and devices are now in place at the following sites:
- Adair County
- Barry County/Newton County/ Lawrence County/McDonald County/Stone County
- Buchanan County/Andrew County/Nodaway County
- Cass County/Jackson County/Kansas City Health Department
- Dunklin County/Butler County
- Howell County
- Jefferson County
- Marion County
- St. Charles County
- St. Louis City
- St. Louis County
- Taney County/Greene County
Abbott team members have been working with providers and health departments to provide training as they begin using the device.
"St. Louis County is excited to have Abbott testing available to our high-risk populations,” said Spring Schmidt, St. Louis County Department of Public Health Co-Director. “Many of our current efforts are focused on prevention at nursing facilities, and having access to this type of test helps us provide care, and understand any additional course of action needed. Bottom line, additional testing is good for St. Louis County, and more data and information is powerful as we navigate through the pandemic."
Kim Hughes, Director of Nursing with the Dunklin County Health Department said, “We are grateful for the opportunity to be able to offer free COVID-19 testing to our area. With the closing of our hospital two years ago, we have very limited access in our county to medical care as well as limited testing sites. Our rural area, combined with our low socioeconomic population, makes a great fit for this services.”
“We greatly appreciate the work of our frontline partners in our local health departments and hope this will help them in all of our efforts to mitigate the spread and decrease subsequent morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19,” said Williams.
