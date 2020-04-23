Mo. National Guardsmen prepared to help St. Louis Co. officials at dignified transfer center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri National Guard members will support county officials at the dignified transfer center in St. Louis, at the request of the county coroner.
Guard members received supplemental training the week before and will help in two ways: dignified transportation of remains from area hospitals and morgues to the center and care management when they arrive.
“We are honored to support this endeavor,” said Col. Denise Wilkinson, commander of the 70th Troop Command. “The Missouri National Guard is well-trained and has the capacity to handle this type of mission in the manner expected.”
The facility opened on Monday. It was built to provide additional capacity in the event of an increase in deaths due to COVID-19 straining capacity at the St. Louis County morgue.
