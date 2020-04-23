Millions of PPE delivered to Ill. frontline workers, millions more coming

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - More personal protective equipment (PPE) will be available to those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois.
According to Governor JB Pritzker, more than 15 million PPE items will be delivered to frontline workers across the state.
Gov. Pritzker also said more than 80 million pieces of PPE is expected to arrive in the coming days and weeks.
On Wednesday, April 22, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,049 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 98 deaths.
This brings the total positive cases of COVID-19 in Illinois to 35,108, including 1,565 deaths.
Gov. Pritzker will give an update on the number of cases and the state’s response to COVID-19 during his daily briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.
