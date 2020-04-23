Marion, Ill. express care added to list of approved COVID-19 testing sites

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health added Heartland Regional Medical Center’s express care to its list of approved COVID-19 testing sites.
The facility can now perform 50-60 cubside tests each day and can get test results in 48 hours or less.
According to the medical center, guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prioritize infrastructure workers, health care workers and first responders for testing.
They say the express care has received 1,000 additional test kids from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to perform testing for frontline professionals and people who meet the screening criteria.
“Southern Illinois’ health care workers must be a local priority in identifying and combating this virus,” said Dr. Jodie Bryant, family medicine specialist. “With increased testing capabilities we can focus on treating health care personnel and first responders to reinforce the region’s ability to address the outbreak. With more tests, we can get these essential workers who recover from the virus and test negative back to work sooner to provide critical services.”
People seeking testing or care for a coronavirus-related concern can call the hospital’s COVID-19 call-ahead hotline at 888-543-2786 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., seven days a week.
Dr. Bryant also said a new trend is emerging.
“Individuals are, unfortunately, waiting longer to seek treatment for fear of contracting COVID-19. Symptoms associated with stroke and heart attacks, for example, are emergent and do not stop for the coronavirus.”
She said telehealth visits are now an option for those managing chronic conditions or seeking primary care. To make an appointment, you can click here.
