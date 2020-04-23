Lawmakers, mayors, community leaders call for looser COVID-19 restrictions in So. Ill.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Several southern Illinois lawmakers, mayors, community leaders, medical and emergency professionals, recreational groups, religious leaders and educators have banded together to urge Governor JB Pritzker to loosen some COVID-19 restrictions.
The group states they are in favor of a safe regional approach to Illinois’ response to the COVID-19 crisis.
They believe some businesses can reopen safely and some outdoor activities should resume.
The group said the sooner their recommendations to the governor are granted, the better for the economy and way of life in the region.
“The very future of Southern Illinois is in extreme danger, and quick, decisive actions are needed,” stated Sesser Mayor Jason Ashmore, who is also the chair of the Southern Illinois Mayors Association (SIMA) . "We must have relief for the sake of our citizens’ health, and to ensure that some segments of our economy that are facing the prospect of closing forever can loosen some restrictions and rebuild. ”
The following is a detailed list of items the group wants Gov. Pritzker to ease COVID-19 restrictions on for the southern Illinois area:
- Allow hospitals to once again resume non-COVID-19, non-emergency health care services in hospitals, clinics, and doctor’s offices.
- Allow K-12 schools to host drive-through graduation services for all grade levels.
- Allow churches to hold drive-through or parking lot worship services.
- Allow retail establishments, shuttered due to ‘non-essential’ designation to perform curbside pickup or delivery services.
- Allow shuttered manufacturers to operate with a social distancing and health plan in place.
- Allow hair salons, nail salons, personal massage and personal grooming, and pet grooming services to open as long as social distancing is maintained, large groups do not gather, and customers and employees wear personal protective equipment (face coverings, masks, gloves).
- Reopen state parks, recreation, and conservation areas. Camping, hiking, golfing, hunting, fishing are all activities that can occur while maintaining a great deal of distance from other people. Conservation officers are on the job, and can assist in monitoring visitors’ behaviors and enforcing social distancing guidelines.
- Allow golf courses to reopen as long as social distancing is maintained and large groups do not gather.
Illinois State Senators Dale Fowler, Paul Schimpf and State Representatives Dave Severin, Patrick Windhorst, and Terri Bryant stated the list submitted to the governor was a collaborative effort and the best plan for the region in responding to the COVID-19 crisis.
Senator Fowler and Senator Schimpf issued the following joint statement:
“As Illinois looks to the future and how we can loosen restrictions on some segments of our economy, collaboration and communication will be essential. With our regional partners, we have devised a list of commonly held beliefs regarding the loosening of restrictions in Southern Illinois. We hope to work with the governor, local elected officials, the medical community, emergency management agencies, and the business and recreational communities to convince the governor that Southern Illinois can loosen some restrictions safely and effectively. We offer our suggestions with respect for the fact that Governor Pritzker has been faced with extraordinarily difficult circumstances. As a co-equal branch of government, we hope the governor will thoughtfully consider our suggestions in the event of an extension of stay at home orders or another disaster declaration.”
State Reps. Terri Bryant, Dave Severin, and Patrick Windhorst issued the following joint statement:
“We sincerely appreciate the input we have received from our constituents, from elected officials, and representatives from a large cross-section of southern Illinois, We have built a list of priorities that we will forward to the governor to consider in the event the stay-at-home orders are extended. From taking suggestions from constituents and affected businesses, to hearing from mayors, emergency management officials, educators, and religious leaders, building this list has been a collaborative effort. We believe we can safely reopen some businesses, and resume some outdoor activities.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.