Lawmakers, mayors, community leaders call for looser COVID-19 restrictions in So. Ill.

“As Illinois looks to the future and how we can loosen restrictions on some segments of our economy, collaboration and communication will be essential. With our regional partners, we have devised a list of commonly held beliefs regarding the loosening of restrictions in Southern Illinois. We hope to work with the governor, local elected officials, the medical community, emergency management agencies, and the business and recreational communities to convince the governor that Southern Illinois can loosen some restrictions safely and effectively. We offer our suggestions with respect for the fact that Governor Pritzker has been faced with extraordinarily difficult circumstances. As a co-equal branch of government, we hope the governor will thoughtfully consider our suggestions in the event of an extension of stay at home orders or another disaster declaration.”