Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri counties with meat, food plants see virus spikes
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Two rural Missouri counties are seeing huge spikes in coronavirus cases, including many connected to meatpacking and food plants. Saline County on Wednesday reported 96 cases of the coronavirus. Moniteau County reported 55 cases, citing 29 as confirmed and 26 as “probable.” Neither county has reported a death. Statewide, the number of confirmed cases topped 6,000 on Wednesday, and the death toll reached 229. Data provided by Saline and Moniteau counties shows they have the highest per capita rates of infection in the state. Saline County's is 419 per 100,000 residents and Moniteau County's is 341 cases per 100,000 residents.
PARSON-CLEMENCY GRANTED
Gov. Parson grants clemency to Columbia business owner
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has granted clemency to a Columbia man who was facing a return to prison after an earlier parole on a drug charge was overturned. Parson on Wednesday commuted the sentence for Dimetrious Woods, who was convicted in 2007 on a drug charge. He was released in 2017 after a state law involving sentencing for drug violations was modified. However, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled in February the change in state law should not have been applied retroactively to Woods and others in his situation. Woods said Wednesday afternoon that the news he would not be returning to prison was “overwhelming."
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Highway patrol trooper shoots man in central Missouri
ELDON, Mo. (AP) — A 34-year-old central Missouri man is facing five charges after he allegedly threw rocks and sharp objects at law enforcement officers during an apparent hostage situation. The man, David Wallace, of Eldon, was shot by a Missouri highway patrol trooper early Wednesday during the confrontation at a home in Eldon. Court records indicate officers responded to the home after receiving a call that two people were being held hostage by a man who had knives and gasoline. The documents say a trooper shot Wallace after they entered the home and he began throwing objects at them.
STATE-OPEN RECORDS RULING
Judge rules against Missouri agency in open records case
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has ruled that a state agency violated open records law when it tried to charge a research group nearly $1.5 million for birth and death records then rejected the request. Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce ordered the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to pay a $12,000 fine and about $150,000 in legal fees for the genealogical research firm, Reclaim the Records. Joyce ruled last week that the state agency had purposely violated the state's open records law in its response to the research group's request. A spokeswoman said the department is considering an appeal.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NATIONAL GUARD
Missouri National Guard to help hand out school meals
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri National Guard members will help distribute food to school children in some districts that are struggling to find enough workers to help. Officials with the National Guard and the Missouri Department of Education announced Wednesday that nearly 200 National Guard members will participate in distributing or delivering food to students for the next several weeks. The agencies say the participating schools are generally in small or rural districts. The districts participating are located in Cape Girardeau, two Kansas City-area districts, one in St. Louis, Marshall, Bonne Terre, Osage County, Portageville, Essex, Warrenton and Wright City.
PRISON GUARDS-OVERTIME
Missouri high court weighs $114M payout to prison guards
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Supreme Court judges are deciding whether the state owes prison guards nearly $114 million in overtime pay. Judges heard arguments in the case Wednesday. At issue is roughly $114 million a jury awarded to corrections officers for work they perform before and after their shifts. A lawyer for guards says they weren’t paid for entrance and exit procedures they must perform every day, even though they're in uniform and expected to respond at any time. A lawyer for the state says going through security and other tasks aren’t the guards' principal job, so Missouri shouldn’t have to pay.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONTACT TRACERS
St. Louis hiring 'contact tracers' in fight against virus
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Health departments in the St. Louis area are hiring. St. Louis television station KMOV reports that the St. Louis County Public Health Department is looking to hire more full-time contact tracers to track down people who may have been exposed to the new coronavirus. St. Charles County health officials say they also are hiring those “disease detectives.” The goal is to reach out to anyone who’s been in contact with a COVID-19 patient and then monitor them daily. The tracers hunt down people — including family members, coworkers and others — who may have come into contact with an infected person within 48 hours of that person showing symptoms.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA-MISSOURI LAWSUIT
China calls virus lawsuit brought by US state 'very absurd'
BEIJING (AP) — China is slamming a lawsuit brought against it by the U.S. state of Missouri over the coronavirus pandemic as “very absurd.” Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says the legal action has “no factual and legal basis at all,” and is defending China’s response to the outbreak, which has largely subsided in the country where it was first detected. China's government has strenuously denied accusations that officials delayed reporting on the extent of the outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, despite reports that worries over political stability were placed above public health concerns.