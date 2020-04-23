Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to ramp up coronavirus testing. It comes as he considers a timetable to start reopening the state's battered economy. The governor on Wednesday announced that new drive-thru testing locations will open next week in Louisville and Lexington as well as in Owensboro and Bowling Green. Beshear says testing sites will open starting Monday near predominantly black neighborhoods in Louisville and Lexington. Minorities have been hit disproportionately hard by the virus. The testing ramp-up was announced as Beshear reported 14 more virus-related deaths in Kentucky, raising the statewide death count to 185.