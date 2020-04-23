Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas rehab site where 25 have died of virus gets inspected
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Inspections are underway at a Kansas City, Kansas, rehabilitation facility where 25 people have died of COVID-19 and another 91 have contracted the disease. The deaths at Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation account for nearly a quarter of Kansas’ 107 deaths from the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. Riverbend provides short-term rehabilitation for people recovering from medical issues as well as long-term care. Even with the continued rise in both coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths, pressure from the Republican-controlled Legislature continues to mount on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to outline a plan for a phased reopening of the state’s economy.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING-WICHITA
Wichita officer will not face charges in fatal shooting
A Wichita police officer who fatally shot a man in January 2019 will not face charges. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Tuesday the officer shot and killed Geoffrey Morris in self-defense. Morris was shot after officers surrounded his car to try and arrest him on outstanding warrants. Bennett said in his report that Morris backed up and hit a law enforcement vehicle then then drove forward toward an officer, who fired because he thought he might be hit by the car. Morris died two days later at a hospital. The officer's name has not been released.
WICHITA HOMICIDE-STANDOFF
Wichita police identify man who died before standoff at home
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police have identified a man who was found shot to death in a home before a standoff on Sunday. Officers found the body of 64-year-old Mark Howard when they went to a home in Wichita Sunday afternoon. Officer Charley Davidson says the incident began when police received a shoplifting report. Officers responding to that call saw 22-year-old Jessica Sanders fire a shot into the ground and then walk to a home. Davidson says officers found Howard's body inside the house but left because of safety concerns. After about three hours of negotiations, Sanders came out of the house and was arrested.
KANSAS CITY HOMICIDE
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, investigate shooting death
Kansas City, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found at an apartment complex early Tuesday. The Kansas City Star reports that officers were sent to the Terrace Pointe Apartments around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a death, and arriving officers found the body of a man in his 20s. Police say the man had been shot. His name has not yet been released. Police had not reported an arrest in the case by mid-morning Tuesday. The death marked the 10th homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, so far this year.
KANSAS REVENUES
Kansas faces $653M shortfall after tax projections slashed
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is facing a projected 8.1% shortfall in its next state budget after a new fiscal forecast slashed projections for expected tax collections over the next 15 months by nearly $1.37 billion. The new forecast issued Monday reflects the economic damage associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Tax collections are projected to be lower for the current budget year and the 2021 budget year that begins in July than they were during the 2019 budget year. The result would be a $653 million shortfall at the end of June 2021. The Kansas Constitution prohibits a deficit, so the state would have to make adjustments.
OBIT-SHIRLEY KNIGHT
Shirley Knight, Oscar-nominated actress, has died at 83
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shirley Knight, the Kansas-born actress who was nominated for two Oscars early in her career and went on to play an astonishing variety of roles in movies, TV and the stage, has died. She was 83. Kaitlin Hopkins says her mother passed away Wednesday of natural causes in San Marcos, Texas. Knight’s career carried her from Kansas to Hollywood and then to the New York theater and London and back to Hollywood. She was nominated for two Tonys, winning one. In recent years, she had a recurring role as Phyllis Van de Kamp in the long-running ABC show “Desperate Housewives,” gaining one of her many Emmy nominations.
FATAL SHOOTING-WICHITA
Wichita man charged in death of 18-year-old woman
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old while she was riding in a car with her boyfriend and brother. The Wichita Eagle reports that 32-year-old Joshua Johnson was charged Monday with first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm in the April 13 death of Aubrey Resendez. His bond is set at $300,000. Police said it started with a disturbance between the occupants of the car in which Resendez was a passenger and a stolen pickup truck. Shots rang out, shattering the rear window of the car. Resendez was struck and died at a hospital. Her 18-year-old boyfriend and her 27-year-old brother weren’t hurt.
AMBER ALERT-KIDS SAFE
Nebraska kids at center of Amber Alert found safe in Kansas
TEKAMAH, Neb. (AP) — Police in southeastern Nebraska say two young boys who were the subject of an urgent Amber alert Monday have been found safe in Wichita, Kansas. An Amber alert was issued Monday morning in Nebraska for the two boys, ages 7 and 4, who were taken from Tekamah, police said. The alert was later extended to Kansas. Tekamah Police Chief Dan Jacobs says the man accused of taking the boys was a step-grandparent and was caught and arrested in Wichita after a police chase. Jacobs says the boys were found safe in the man's vehicle.