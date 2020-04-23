IDES processed more than 750K unemployment claims since March

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security released new statewide data showing it processed 102,937 new initial unemployment claims for the week ending on April 18.
That makes more than 755,000 initial unemployment claims from March 1 through April 18. They said this is 12 times the number of claims the department processed over the same period in 2019, when IDES processed 61,000.
From March 1 through April 16, the department said it paid out more than $700 million in benefits.
In the first two weeks of April alone, IDES said it paid more than $500 million in unemployment benefits to claimants.
IDES recently rolled out the Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides up to 13 weeks’ worth of federally funded benefits to people who have exhausted their regular state unemployment benefits.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.