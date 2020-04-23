Hopkinsville “Adopt-a-Grandparent” program helps senior citizens

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Rose and Rossetta Jackson have started an “Adopt-a-Grandparent” program in the Hopkinsville, Kentucky, area to assist senior citizens in need of essential supplies during COVID-19.
The twin sisters started the program after they checked on their mother, Gertie, at a senior citizens home in town.
“We found that there were several seniors in the building that needed essentials,” Rose said. “Rossetta made a list of each apartment and what they needed, and she posted on Facebook to see if we could get people to ‘adopt’ a senior citizen and purchase the essentials they needed, while spending time with them as well.”
Every resident in the building was “adopted” in one day.
Volunteers shop regularly for each senior.
They provide food and other resources while protecting them from exposure to the virus.
The sisters went on to include two more buildings in the area, with about 150 people.
They added new services, thanks to community support.
“At all three of these facilities, the ‘grandparents’ have to cook for themselves, and many of them are on oxygen or have illnesses that cause them not to be able to cook for themselves.” Rose said. “So with money people were donating, we decided to feed at least one hot meal a day for all three buildings, on top of having them adopted out. It has been a truly humbling experience to do what the Bible says to do, which is to love our neighbors as ourselves.”
