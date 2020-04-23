Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brett Veach used his first two drafts as general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs to put the finishing touches on a roster that won the franchise its first Super Bowl in 50 years, all without making a single selection in the first round. Now, on the eve of his third draft, the always-aggressive Veach is finally poised to pick on Day 1 — just barely. And maybe. The Chiefs only have five picks in the draft, and there is a very real possibility that they trade No. 32 to accumulate more picks as they aim to defend their championship.