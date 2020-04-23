Heartland college getting creative to help students schedule classes

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - After coronavirus cut this school year short, one community college is getting creative to help students schedule classes for next semester.
Davina Bixby is the coordinator of admissions and recruitment at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff. She said instead of advising students in person, they’re using Zoom, a virtual app, to help them schedule classes.
“We can still meet with our students and provide them the services that they need, and it also helps us meet with new students and helps them navigate through the process,” she said.
She said it’s proving to be a very useful tool with everyone still needing to keep their distance.
“It’s giving us the opportunity to meet students where they’re at,” Bixby said.
Three Rivers President Dr. Wesley Payne explained how the process works.
“We may share my screen with you and you may share your screen with me so that we’re looking at exactly the same thing and we’ll discuss all of the different aspects of what your schedule will look like,” Payne said.
After last year’s cyber attack on campus, Dr. Payne said they are making sure everyone’s information is being protected.
“There has been a lot of increases in security platforms, steps we’ve taken to protect our virtual environment," he said. "We’ve got a more robust backup system in place now.”
Bixby said she thinks this new advising tool is here to stay.
“Right now, we’re doing it out of necessity because we’re all remote but I think moving forward this is another tool that advisors will have.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.