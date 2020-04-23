Graves Co. Health Dept. announces 10 new positive cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, April 23.
This brings the total number of cases to 97 in the county.
- A Graves County resident in her 20s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 80s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 90s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 80s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 90s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 90s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 80s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident in his 80s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 50s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 20s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
Health department leaders urged residents to make social distancing a priority.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.