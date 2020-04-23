Golf tournament to benefit Kenny Rogers Children’s Center, veteran’s home canceled

NEW HAMBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual golf tournament and fundraiser held in New Hamburg, Missouri has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Organizers of the 35th Annual Kow Patasture Klassic said they regret canceling the event, but they want everyone to remain safe.
The tournament was scheduled for May 2.
Organizers said the fundraising event will continue at another time.
For several years, the Kow Pasture Klassic has been held at a man-made 9-hole golf course behind Schindler’s Tavern and St. Lawrence Parish.
The funds raised from the event benefit the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center in Sikeston and the Veteran’s Home in Cape Girardeau.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.