First Alert: Soggy, rainy morning with scattered showers in the afternoon

(KFVS) - A soggy start to your Thursday morning.
Showers, with possible thunder, will continue through most of the morning.
In the afternoon, rain will become scattered and then isolated. There may even be a few breaks in the clouds near sunset.
High temperatures will range from 60 north near Mt. Vernon to 65 south near Union City.
There will be some dry time tonight into Friday morning ahead of a second system.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will arrive by late Friday afternoon and carry over to into Saturday.
Sunday into Monday looks mainly dry.
More storms are in the forecast for early next week.
