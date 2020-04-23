51% of COVID-19 cases reported recovered in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced on Wednesday, April 22 that 51 percent of COVID-19 cases have recovered.
Approximately 4,012 patients have been reported recovered in the state.
According to TDH, patients are considered recovered if they have been confirmed to be asymptomatic by heath officials and completed their required isolation period or are at least 21 days beyond the first test confirming they had COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, a total of 7,842 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee, including 166 deaths.
TDH reported there were 448 new cases, nine deaths and 184 recoveries on Wednesday.
Approximately 114,980 have been tested for the virus.
Governor Bill Lee will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response in a briefing on Thursday, April 23 at 3 p.m.
